Studio behind ‘Mother!’ respond to it receiving lowest possible audience rating

'We don't want all movies to be safe'

The studio behind Darren Aronofsky’s new film ‘Mother!’ have responded to the movie receiving the lowest possible audience rating.

While being largely critically-acclaimed, ‘Mother!’ received a very rare and very low ‘F’ score from audiences. But now, the creators have said it’s because the movie, led by Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, ‘dares to be bold’.

“This movie is very audacious and brave,” Paramount’s Megan Colligan told The Hollywood Reporter. “You are talking about a director at the top of his game, and an actress at the top her game. They made a movie that was intended to be bold. Everyone wants original film-making, and everyone celebrates Netflix when they tell a story no one else wants to tell. This is our version.

“We don’t want all movies to be safe. And it’s OK if some people don’t like it.”

Defending the film to Entertainment Weekly, director Darren Aronofsky said: “Anytime you do something that aggressive there are going to be people who enjoy it, who want to be on that roller coaster ride, and then there are others who say, ‘Oh no, that was not for me’.

“It’s a strange one. You see Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer and people are conditioned for a certain type of movie. And… we didn’t do that type of movie.”

Speaking to NME about the dark themes of the film, Aronofsky added: “I believe that in looking at the darkest parts of ourselves, that is how we see the light. Tragedy is an art form and I find it very cathartic. I do it to all my characters. Both men and women. I’m not gender specific!”