‘Terminator 6’ bags a Marvel movie director

James Cameron is gaining back the rights to the franchise in 2019

Terminator 6 has secured a new director after the recent reboot failed to impress fans.

Mike Teller will be taking the reins as director while James Cameron will be producing the movie. Teller made his film directing debut with Marvel’s ‘Deadpool’ last year.

The last Terminator film to be released was ‘Terminator Genisys’ back in 2015. Starring Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, the film currently stands at 25% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Speaking to News.com.au back in July, Cameron said: “Right now we are leaning toward doing a three-film arc and reinventing it.”

“The question is — has the franchise run its course or can it be freshened up? Can it still have relevance now where so much of our world is catching up to what was science fiction in the first two films. We live in a world of predator drones and surveillance and big data and emergent AI.”

“I think it’s fairly widely known that I don’t have a lot of respect for the films that were made later,” he said of the recent reboot.

“I was supportive at the time in each case for Arnold’s sake because he is a close friend… but they didn’t work for me for various reasons.”

Speaking to the Daily Beast in July, Cameron said: “I always say: if Terminator was about the war between the humans and the machines, look around any restaurant or airport lounge and tell me the machines haven’t won when every human you see is enslaved to their device. So could you make a relevant Terminator film now? Absolutely.”