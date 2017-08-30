‘Terminator’ franchise ‘very likely’ to be revived according to James Cameron

The director has spoken on the series' future in a new interview

Director James Cameron has said the revival of the Terminator franchise is “very likely”.

The series began in 1984 with The Terminator and has featured a further four films, including 2015’s Genisys.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cameron discussed the progress of the next step in the franchise. “I would say, at this point, it’s looking very likely,” he said. “We’re starting to get the pieces pulled together, and we’ll probably have something to say on that fairly soon.”

In 2013, Skydance Productions announced that Genisys would be the start of a new standalone trilogy. Later, it was reported that those plans had been put on hold after the movie underperformed at the box office.

Asked if the revival could lead to a trilogy being made, Cameron replied: “I like trilogies, but I’m not going to comment on that right now. It all depends on whether the first one makes money.”

Last week, Cameron criticised this summer’s big box office hit Wonder Woman for “objectifying” its central character.

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided,” he told the Guardian. “She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!”

Director Patty Jenkins has since responded to his comments, saying: “James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman.”