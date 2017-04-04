The next ‘Terminator’ film may reunite Arnold Schwarzenegger with James Cameron

The two worked together on the first two 'Terminator' films, which were released in 1984 and 1991 respectively

Arnold Schwarzenegger has hinted that he may work with James Cameron again on a new Terminator film.

The actor and director worked together on the first two films in the franchise, which were released in 1984 and 1991 (Terminator 2: Judgement Day) respectively. The latest film in the Terminator series, Genisys, was released in 2015.

Despite the fact that Paramount Pictures have ended their involvement with the Terminator franchise, Schwarzenegger remains hopeful that not only will there be another film, but that Cameron will also be involved in a direct role in production.

“I’m looking forward to doing another Terminator movie, yes. I don’t want to call it, like, fake news, like the President calls it, but I think people just write things, I have no idea why,” he said in an interview with Fandango. “Just because Paramount doesn’t want to pick up the Terminator franchise, you have 15 other studios willing to do it, that doesn’t mean the Terminator franchise is finished, right? It just means they are on their way to negotiate with another studio, but I can’t give you the details of that. They’ll announce that. But, yes, the Terminator franchise is never finished.”

Schwarzenegger then reminded reporters that Cameron will own the rights to the franchise from 2019 – marking 35 years since the release of the original Terminator – and then confirmed that the Avatar director would be involved in the next film.

“Cameron will be producing it, and there will be another director on it. I’m always looking forward to doing another Terminator, especially if the story is written well and it really entertains the whole world.”

Meanwhile, Cameron is busy working on shooting the four sequels to Avatar – with filming expected to start in the autumn.