Thandie Newton ‘proud’ of teenage daughter for telling Boris Johnson he’s a ‘c**t’

Westworld star Thandie Newton has praised her 16-year-old daughter for calling Boris Johnson a “c**t”.

British actress Newton – known for her roles in Crash, The Pursuit Of Happiness and Mission Impossible II – revealed that her daughter, Ripley, recently saw Harry Potter And The Cursed Child when she spotted the former London mayor in the audience.

“She went over to say ‘Hello Mr Johnson my name is Ripley and I just wanted to tell you you’re a c**t. I hope you enjoy the show’,” Newton explained to the Sunday Times.

“I’m so proud of her,” she said, before adding: “It’s my New Year’s resolution to not use that word in a derogatory manner.”

Newton also spoke about the difficulty to find roles in the UK as the abundance of period dramas “makes it slim pickings for people of colour”.

Newton continued: “I love being here, but I can’t work, because I can’t do Downton Abbey, can’t be in Victoria, can’t be in Call The Midwife – well, I could, but I don’t want to play someone who’s being racially abused.

“I’m not interested in that, don’t want to do it… there just seems to be a desire for stuff about the Royal Family, stuff from the past, which is understandable, but it just makes it slim pickings for people of colour.”