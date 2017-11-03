Watch James Franco explore Tommy Wiseau’s background in new trailer for ‘The Disaster Artist’

Franco is portraying the cult filmmaker in the new movie, which dramatises the making of Wiseau's 'The Room'

A new trailer for The Disaster Artist has offered a fresh glimpse at the film’s exploration of Tommy Wiseau’s life and background prior to making the cult film The Room – watch James Franco star as Wiseau in the new clip below.

Franco has also directed the forthcoming film, which is set for release on December 1. The movie will dramatise the making of the 2003 film The Room, which has been dubbed “The Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made”.

The film’s second official trailer dropped late yesterday (November 2), with the new footage previewing The Disaster Artist‘s take on Wiseau’s background in Hollywood before he made The Room. Watch the new clip below.

The Disaster Artist stars Franco, his brother Dave (who plays line producer Greg Sestero), Seth Rogen, Alison Brie and Zac Efron.

The film has already been praised by a wide array of critics, with particular acclaim being reserved for Franco’s portrayal of Wiseau. 500 Days Of Summer scriptwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber adapted Sestero’s book The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room – which he wrote with journalist Tom Bissell – as a basis for the script.

Last week, the Franco brothers revealed that James Franco directed large parts of The Disaster Artist in character as Wiseau.