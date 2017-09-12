It's the true story of 'The Room', commonly cited as the worst film ever made

The first full trailer and some early reviews of James Franco’s new movie, The Disaster Artist, have both been released, following last night’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Disaster Artist is an adaptation of Greg Sistero’s tell-all memoir of the same name, which chronicled the creation of Hollywood enigma Tommy Wiseau’s cult movie, The Room.

The Room, released in 2003, is often cited as one of the worst films of all time. The plot centres on successful banker Johnny’s emotional breakdown following the revelation that his fiance is having an affair with his best friend.

James Franco plays Wiseau, whilst brother Dave plays best friend and co-star, Sistero. Seth Rogen joins as script supervisor Sandy Schklair, whilst Zac Efron stars as ‘Chris-R’ actor, Dan Janjigian.

Watch the full trailer below:

Reviews for The Disaster Artist have been generally positive. Peter Debruge of Variety says, “Although Franco evidently wasn’t interested nearly enough in Wiseau’s motivations, “The Disaster Artist” does succeed in capturing the sheer ineptitude of his endeavor, including details that many don’t know — and might never guess — such as Wiseau’s decision to shoot “The Room” in both digital and 35mm formats, or his insistence on having his own personal bathroom on set.”

He is particularly complimentary of James Franco’s performance as Wiseau: “Franco achieves what could become his most iconic role — surpassing even “Spring Breakers” rapper Alien — as Tommy Wiseau, international man of mystery.”

Jason Guerrasio of Business Insider echoes the statement, going so far as to suggest the performance could be Oscar worthy, “With incredible detail by James Franco of not just playing Wiseau, but making the reenactments of “The Room” — from the crappy set design and costumes to how awful lines were delivered — is incredible. And you don’t have to be a superfan of “The Room” to appreciate it.”

However, Ben Travers from Indie Wire also points out that, “Viewers need to be well-versed in “The Room” to fully appreciate “The Disaster Artist,” which derives its entertainment value from a self-awareness that lurks beneath every scene.”

The Disaster Artist will be given international release on December 8.