Watch the hilarious trailer for James Franco and Seth Rogen’s new film ‘The Disaster Artist’

Franco has directed the new biographical film, which tells the true story about the making of "The Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made”

The new trailer for James Franco and Seth Rogen‘s latest film The Disaster Artist has been released – watch the new clip below.

The two actors – who have starred together in the likes of This Is The End and The Interview – have reunited for the new project, which Franco has directed.

The Disaster Artist tells the true story of the making of the 2003 cult film The Room, which has been called “The Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made”. Based on actor Greg Sestero’s non-fiction account of the same name, Franco stars as actor, writer and director Tommy Wiseau, who made The Room.

Franco’s brother Dave stars as Sestero, while Rogen plays script supervisor Sandy Schklair. Zac Efron, Sharon Stone and Hannibal Buress are also among the cast for the upcoming comedy-drama.

The new film will be released on December 1.

Watch the new trailer for The Disaster Artist below.

Last week, Franco managed to shut down a play that had been written about him.

Kevin Broccoli, the writer of James Franco and Me, received a cease-and-desist letter from Franco’s legal team forcing him to cancel the performance – which Broccoli would also star in as himself. The show had run for three weeks in Rhode Island without any legal trouble.