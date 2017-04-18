The first reactions to ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ are in

And they're mostly very positive...

The first reactions to Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 have been shared on Twitter following a press screening in LA.

The eagerly-anticipated sequel starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana hits cinemas on May 5, but was shown to select US journalists last night (April 17).

Full reviews are currently under embargo, but some of the writers who attended the screening have shared brief verdicts. Most of the responses are positive, with critics calling it “a whole heap of fun”, “surprisingly emotional” and “action-packed”.

However, one critics was slightly less impressed, saying: “What felt fresh now feels forced.” Check out a selection of their reactions below.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s president Kevin Feige has recently revealed an intriguing teaser about the sequel’s setting. “There’s a little bit of Earth in this film, but it’s not these characters going to Earth,” he told Cinema Blend.

Actress Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, has also dropped some hints about what to expect from her character in Vol. 2.

“I think we might even feel a tinge of sympathy towards Nebula this time, because we really start to see the emotional crack in her character,” she said.

Continuing, Gillan explained that Nebula’s relationship with her father Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, could be key to our revised view of the character.

“What I love about the second movie for Nebula in particular is that we get… we know that she’s a pretty angry woman with some daddy issues. [But] in the second movie, we’re going to start to see how much pain her father actually caused her, and we’re going to delve right into the relationship with her sister Gamora.”