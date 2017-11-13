The first reactions to ‘Justice League’ are in

Does the DCEU have a hit on its hands?

The first reactions to Justice League have been revealed, and it seems that the superhero team-up is already splitting audiences.

The big screen debut of the DC Comics team is set for release on Thursday, and sees Wonder Woman teaming up with Cyborg, The Flash, Batman and Aquaman to battle the might of Steppenwolf.

Despite an embargo on official reviews being in place until next Wednesday, a select few are already sharing their opinions online.

So, is it any good?

In short, it looks like this one is set to divide audiences, with many describing the movie as a “mixed bag” that never quite manages to be consistently great.

Paul Shirey wrote: “#JusticeLeague is a fun, bumpy ride that succeeds in character, but fails in narrative. It’s a mixed bag of execution that’s saved by the actors, who rise above the shortcomings to deliver an engaging, funny and hopeful, yet flawed, entry to the DCEU.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis also singled out Gal Gadot’s portrayal of Wonder Woman for praise, and claimed that it was a vast improvement on both Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman.

“#JusticeLeague is better than BvS and #SuicideSquad – it’s lean, mean & packed w/ superhero action”, he wrote.

“I dug most of its lighter moments & I think it has one of the best action sequences ever in a DCEU movie. And of course Wonder Woman steals the show.”

One of the film’s biggest fans came in the form of Jenna Busch, who claimed that she wouldn’t change a thing about it, despite acknowledging its flaws.

But among the faint praise, there was also some pretty tough criticism too.

Josh L.Dickey wrote: “Nothing could save JUSTICE LEAGUE from its loud, ugly, tacky self. Not Wonder Woman, not wide-eyed Ezra Miller, not Joss Whedon’s quippy teardown & rebuild.

“And Henry Cavill’s mustache is an actual issue; they gave him Uncanny Valley Face. Oof, guys. It’s a rough ride.”

Justice League hits cinemas on Thursday November 16.