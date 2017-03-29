The first reactions to ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ are in

It screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last night (March 28).

The first reactions to the new Pirates Of The Caribbean movie are in, and they’re largely positive.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge opens in cinemas worldwide on May 26, but film industry insiders were treated to an early screening at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last night (March 28).

Johnny Depp returns as Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise’s fifth instalment. He will square up to Captain Salazar, a new villain played by Javier Bardem. Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom returns as Will Turner having sat out the fourth film.

Posting on Twitter, people who watched the film hailed it as “a pleasant surprise”, “a lot of fun” and “a big step up” from the last film in the franchise. Check out their reactions below.

A new trailer for Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge was released last week over the weekend.

It has recently been reported that Paul McCartney will make an appearance in Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge

Filming had apparently already wrapped on the film when the Beatles legend was added to the cast. According to Deadline, an extra scene was added to allow McCartney to make his cameo. Details of his role have not been disclosed yet,

His cameo follows Rolling Stone Keith Richards appearing as Captain Teague in Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End and Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Teague was the father of Captain Jack Sparrow, as played by Johnny Depp, who cited Richards as an influence on the way he played the character.