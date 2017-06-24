The Marvel movie hits cinemas next month...

The first reactions to Spider-Man: Homecoming have hit the internet – and it’s been hailed by fans as one of the best Marvel films to date.

The superhero film, which stars Tom Holland as the titular teenage web-slinger, has drawn positive comparisons with the work of 80’s director John Hughes, while others likened it to Sam Raimi’s acclaimed Spider-Man 2, from the original Sony trilogy.

One wrote: “I can finally tell you #SpiderManHomecoming is great fun. Very funny, sweet, smaller stakes but more relatable. Tom Holland rocks.”

Another described it as their “new favourite super hero movie of all time”. You can see a selection of reactions below.

A sequel to the film has already been green-lit – with sources revealing that a major Marvel character, who is yet to be determined, will appear alongside the web-slinger for his second outing.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release on July 7. The cast also includes Donald Glover in a currently unknown role, Marisa Tomei as Spidey’s Aunt May, Michael Keaton as the villainous Vulture, and Zendaya as a character called Michelle.

The film is a joint production between Sony and Marvel Studios, the third cinematic iteration of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but the first to tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.