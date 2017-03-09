The first words from ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ have been revealed

Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker and Daisy Ridley's Rey appear in the opening scene.

The first words uttered in Star Wars: The Last Jedi appear to have been revealed.

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger screened footage from the sequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens at a shareholders’ meeting at the Mouse House’s headquarters in Burbank, California yesterday (March 8).

According to LA Times journalist Daniel Miller, who attended the meeting, the footage included an exchange between Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker which seems to follow on directly from The Force Awakens‘ final scene.

Iger also posted some other tweets about the footage shareholders were shown, revealing that he caught glimpses of Carrie Fisher’s General Leia Organa, John Boyega’s Finn and Chewbacca.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15. Bob Iger has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

Last month (February), a Star Wars fan came up with a credible-sounding theory as to the identity of Rey’s father, a major talking point among fans.

Meanwhile, a new actor has been cast as iconic Star Wars character R2-D2, replacing the late Kenny Baker.