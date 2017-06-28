‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ actor Michael Nyqvist has died

The prolific Swedish actor passed away a year-long battle with lung cancer.

Actor Michael Nyqvist, who starred opposite Noomi Rapace in the original Girl With the Dragon Tattoo films, has died aged 56.

He passed away yesterday (June 27) following a battle with lung cancer, his representative confirmed. “On behalf of Michael Nyqvist’s representatives and family, it is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden’s most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family after a year long battle with lung cancer,” his representative said in a press statement.

“Michael’s joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him.”

Stockholm-born Nyqvist worked prolifically in Swedish film and TV for around 20 years before he became well-known internationally for playing journalist Mikael Blomkvist in the original Swedish adaptations of Stieg Larsson’s ‘Millennium trilogy’ of novels. The three films all came out in 2009.

He later appeared opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick and alongside Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. He will appear posthumously in three films set for release later this year and in 2018, including action thriller Hunter Killer, which stars Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman.

He is survived by his wife, Catharina, and their two children.