Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Francis Ford Coppola and more to reunite for ‘The Godfather’ screening

It'll take place at Tribeca Film Festival

A screening of the first two Godfather films next month will see director Francis Ford Coppola and several of the movies’ stars reunite.

The Godfather was released in 1972 and saw Marlon Brando lead alongside Al Pacino. Its sequel followed in 1972 with Robert De Niro joining the cast with Pacino.

It has now been announced that Tribeca Film Festival in New York will host a back-to-back screening of The Godfather and The Godfather Part II on April 29, held at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall.

As well as showing the two films, the event will also feature a special panel discussion featuring Coppola, Pacino, De Niro, plus James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire.

The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival, co-founded by De Niro, runs from April 19-30.

In 2011, Coppola said that The Godfather Part II was a “mistake” and should never have been made. “There should only have been one,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has compared the two franchise movies to the Godfather trilogy. “In the UK, we don’t really make ‘big’ films – our shtick is interesting, quirky wee films,” he told NME. “But this [second] film is massive, and when you put the two together it’s almost like The Godfather trilogy – a huge emotional landscape that gives you a sense of what’s happened during our times.”