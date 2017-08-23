DC are developing a new film about The Joker’s origin story with Martin Scorsese

The celebrated director is in talks to executively produce the new movie, which is reported to be set in 1980s Gotham City

DC Films are reportedly developing a new film about The Joker‘s origin story, with Martin Scorsese currently in talks to executively produce the project.

The franchise’s iconic villain, who was last played by Jared Leto in the 2016 film Suicide Squad, is set to be the subject of the 1980s-set movie, which is still in the early stages of planning. It is thought that the tone of the film with be ‘a gritty and grounded hard-boiled crime film’ in the style of Scorsese’s Taxi Driver which will be set in Gotham City.

With Scorsese set to executively produce, The Hangover and Road Trip director Todd Phillips is being tipped to take the directorial reins. Phillips is said to be currently working on the screenplay with 8 Mile screenwriter Scott Silver (via Deadline).

The film is thought to have been touted as a stand-alone project which is unconnected to the extended DC Universe – which could mean that Leto won’t reprise The Joker in the new film.

Instead, a new, younger actor is expected to take on the role of the famous villain.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month that Ben Affleck has signed up to do a trilogy of new Batman films.