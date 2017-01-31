‘The Last Jedi’ director endorses The Mountain Goats’ Star Wars song

Director Rian Johnson says he regrets not asking The Mountain Goats' John Darnielle for his story ideas.

Rian Johnson, director of this year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has endorsed a tribute song written and recorded by indie-folk band The Mountain Goats.

Sharing the song, which is called ‘The Ultimate Jedi Who Wastes All The Other Jedi And Eats Their Bones’, Johnson wrote: “John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats recorded this, and I’m suddenly regretting that I didn’t ask him for his story ideas earlier.”

Johnson recently shared a photo of Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s opening sequence. As the sequel’s official title was announced, the film was described as “the next chapter of the Skywalker saga”, heavily suggesting that the last Jedi of its title refers to Luke Skywalker. However, some users on social media have pointed out that Jedi is also plural and could refer to multiple characters.

Asked what he thought of the title in an interview, Mark Hamill said he was relieved to no longer have to keep it secret and joked about its similarity to 2003 film The Last Samurai.

“It’s funny, back when we were making the original, nobody cared,” he told AP, adding, “It’s straightforward and minimalist and I like that.”

Johnson, who also wrote the script, has hinted that the relationship between Luke Skywalker and Daisy Ridley’s Rey will be a major part of the next movie.

“I don’t want to skip ahead two years,” he told USA Today earlier this month. “I want to see the very next moment of what happens… part of what’s she’s [Rey] dealing with is the realisation that she has this power and this gift. She’s taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15.

