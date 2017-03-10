Watch the first trailer for the new live-action version of ‘The Little Mermaid’

The new adaptation - which isn't Disney-affiliated - will star William Moseley and Poppy Drayton

The first trailer for the forthcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid has been released.

The new independent adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s famous fairy tale is not affiliated to Disney or its well-known 1989 animated version, having instead been made by Conglomerate Media and Kingsway Productions.

The film tells the story of a young girl (played by Loreto Peralta) and her older brother (William Moseley), who works as a reporter, who travel to a small town situated along the Mississippi River to find a woman believed to be the real ‘Little Mermaid’.

Directed by Blake Harris (who also penned the script) and Chris Bouchard, the film will star Shirley MacLaine, Poppy Drayton (Downton Abbey), William Moseley (The Chronicles of Narnia), Gina Gershon (Empire) and Loreto Peralta (Instructions Not Included). While a release date has yet to be finalised, The Little Mermaid is expected to be released sometime this year.

Watch the first trailer for The Little Mermaid below.

While this project is not being helmed by Disney, the studio is reported to be remaking its 1989 animated version of The Little Mermaid into a new film.

Back in August 2016, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and veteran songwriter Alan Menken were reportedly recruited for the remake.