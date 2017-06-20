The fantasy horror was released at the beginning of the month.

The Mummy is expected to lose $95 million at the global box office, despite securing Tom Cruise’s biggest ever global opening weekend.

The fantasy horror, which was released at the beginning of the month, made a relatively modest £3.34 million in its first weekend of UK release – a figure that mirrors the similarly disappointing $32m (£25m) that the film made in the U.S.

But while the film marked Cruise’s biggest global weekend with $169.3 million, Deadline reports that the film will be $95 million short of the original box office target of $375 million.

The report also explained the reasons behind the poor box office showing – and claimed that the $4.8M made in Germany and the $3.4M in France is partly due to warm temperatures keeping people away from the cinema.

It also claimed that the paltry $9.3 million made in Mexico and Brazil respectively is down to Tom Cruise’s repeated failure to connect with the Latin American box office.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise recently announced that a Top Gun sequel is in full swing – and it’s even been named.

The film is titled Top Gun: Maverick in reference to Tom Cruise’s character – and is expected to begin filming within the next year.

Describing the sequel, Tom Cruise said: “Aviators are back, the need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one… but a progression for Maverick.”