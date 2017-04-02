New trailer for ‘The Mummy’ reboot released

The film stars Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe.

A new trailer for The Mummy has been released, ahead of its release on June 9.

The new Mummy movie sees Tom Cruise as Nick Morton, supported by a cast that includes Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B Vance and Russell Crowe.

The original Mummy film was released in 1999 and followed by The Mummy Returns in 2001. Spin-off The Scorpion King in 2002 saw Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson take the lead role. See the latest trailer for The Mummy below.

In the new trailer, we see Sofia Boutella’s Princess Ahmanet who is let loose upon the modern world after a blunder by Cruise’s Nick Morton.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “Though safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension.”

The reboot is directed by Alex Kurtzman who worked on the recent Star Trek movies as well as The Sleepy Hollow television series. The script was put together by Prometheus and Pacific Rim screenwriter Jon Spaihts. Filming for The Mummy took place in England and Namibia throughout 2016.

The reboot of the franchise was initially announced in 2012 and is the first in a new Universal Monsters shared movie universe. Polygon reports that it will be followed by reboots of The Invisible Man, Frankenstein, and The Wolf Man among others.