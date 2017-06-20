Well that escalated quickly...

Will Ferrell has revealed that the original plot of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy was seriously different – and saw San Diego’s favourite newsman fighting for survival against a group of throwing-star wielding orangutans.

Describing the plot, which is entirely different from the now-iconic comedy, Will told The Ringer: “The first version of Anchorman is basically the move Alive, where the year in 1976, and we are flying to Philadelphia, and all the newsmen from around the country are flying in to have some big convention.

“Ron convinces the pilot that he knows how to fly the charter jet, and he immediately crash-lands it in the mountains. And it’s just the story of them surviving and trying to get off the mountainside.

“They clipped a cargo plane, and the cargo plane crashed as well, close to them, and it was carrying only boxes of orangutans and Chinese throwing stars. So throughout the movie we’re being stalked by orangutans who are killing, one by one, the team off with throwing stars.”

Describing the role of Ron’s love interest Veronica Corningstone, he added: “And Veronica Corningstone keeps saying things like, ‘Guys, I know if we just head down we’ll hit civilisation’. And we keep telling her, ‘Wrong’. She doesn’t know what we’re talking about. So that was the first version of the movie.”

Will and director Adam McKay even enlisted the help of director Paul Thomas Anderson, but he was less than convinced.

“In Paul’s defence, that was a little too kooky”, he admitted.

