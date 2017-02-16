‘The Raid’ to be “reimagined” by ‘The A-Team’ director Joe Carnahan

Carnahan also revealed who will be starring in the upcoming movie.

The Raid is set to be “reimagined” by director Joe Carnahan, who has previously worked on 2010’s The A-Team and 2011’s The Grey.

The Raid was originally released in 2011. The Indonesian martial arts action survival film was written and directed by Welsh filmmaker Gareth Evans and starred Iko Uwais.

Carnahan teased the new project – and its lead actor – on Instagram. In the clip, Carnahan watches the original version of The Raid with leading actor Frank Grillo as they discuss ideas for their “reimagining” of film.

The director mentions Caracas, Venezuela as an ideal location, while adding his film would only feature six or seven SWAT members. Grillo then adds, “The fighting would have to be something no one’s ever seen.” Watch the clip below.

#WarPartyFilms @xyzfilms @frankgrillo1 @ghuwevans. It's going down for real. #theraid A post shared by Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:46am PST

Carnahan then confirmed the news on Twitter, stating that original Raid director Gareth Evans has given the project his blessing and will serve as a producer.

Carnahan wrote that his version will “hew closer in tone and feel to [Carnahan’s films] The Grey and Narc.” He also emphasized that it’s a “reimagining of the same scenario,” not a remake. “You can’t remake The Raid, guys. It’s a fantastic film. So, ask yourselves why would we be doing it, unless we had something really special,” he wrote.

An English-language version of The Raid was originally scheduled in 2011 after Screen Gems completed a deal with Evans to serve an executive producer and Patrick Hughes later selected to direct.

The project was effectively canceled in 2015 when Hughes and potential lead star Taylor Kitsch dropped out.