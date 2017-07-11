The Rock is one massive step closer to becoming US president

His records have been filed with the Federal Election Commission

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one step closer to the White House after the necessary paperwork required for a 2020 presidential bid was filed on the former wrestler’s behalf.

According to The Hill, a writer called Kenton Tilford has filed the records with The Federal Election Commission (FEC), but it’s yet to be established if he is directly connected to Johnson.

The would-be bid for the Oval Office comes after Johnson entertained the idea of standing for President on several occasions.

When Donald Trump won the election last year, he refused to rule out a bid in 2020 – and claimed that it would be a ‘great opportunity to help people.’

Earlier this year, he expanded on the prospect in an impassioned Instagram post, after a Washington Post article reasoned that he had a strong chance of winning a bid at the White House.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He wrote in the since deleted post: “Interesting piece from The Washington Post on if I ran for POTUS I could actually win. Writer Alyssa Rosenberg did some pretty good research into my background (slave descendants fighting for their freedom, Revolutionary War etc). Much more to uncover but well done.

“More and more pieces like this are popping up due to the Presidential election and they’re cool/fun to read… I care DEEPLY about our country… and the idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring.

“Buuuuut until that possible day, the most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country. Thanks again Washington Post.”