‘The Wire’ star confirmed for Han Solo spin-off movie role

Actor will join the likes of Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the film

Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little in The Wire, has confirmed that he will join the cast of Star Wars‘ forthcoming Han Solo spin-off movie.

Recently, the first cast photo for the film was revealed (see below) and featured Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.

Following recent reports that Williams was in talks for a role, the actor has now confirmed the news. “Yes ma’am,” he told Entertainment Weekly when asked about the rumours. “I think it’s pretty safe to say, yeah, I think I’m going to be a part of the family.”

There are currently no details of the plot line or who Williams’ character may be.

Williams recently appeared in the HBO series The Night Of alongside Riz Ahmed. He also starred with Donald Glover in Community and played the character of Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.

Disney

The movie recently started filming and reportedly has the working title of Star Wars: Red Cup, although that is thought likely to change. It was originally set for a May 2018 release, but has been reportedly been pushed back hit cinemas on December 2018.

The Han Solo spin-off is not the first Star Wars spin-off. Last year, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story told the story of Jyn Erso (played by Felicity Jones). The latest spin-off will be set before the Star Wars film, A New Hope.

Meanwhile, last month The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams gave his verdict on the new spin-off’s screenplay. He told Fox News: “I can tell you it is an amazing script and the cast is obviously extraordinary.

“I think it is a thrill to be a part of something that meant so much to me as a kid and to be part of allowing it to mean so much for kids now. It is fun to see it live on in various forms and ways even five years ago I would have never imagined it would have continued and knowing what is coming up is even more exciting,” he added.