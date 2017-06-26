Tis but a scratch....

Theresa May has been ruthlessly mocked in a new video that splices some of the Prime Minister’s most notable moments from the general election with clips from Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The parody, which was created by Australian news show Insiders, sees the Prime Minister assuming the role of King Arthur – announcing the 2017 general election at the beginning of the clip.

But she’s soon met with swift derision, before it’s revealed that a group of dancing knights are in fact her cabinet.

The clip also sees Theresa fittingly running through a field of wheat – before Boris Johnson is unflatteringly portrayed as a green dragon that the group are attempting to fight off.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn recently responded to Theresa May’s admission that he ran through fields of wheat as a child – and said he was “far too responsible a citizen” to indulge in such an act himself.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)