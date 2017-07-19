This is our first look at Donald Glover in the ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo movie

He plays Lando Calrissian in the 2018 spin-off.

Ron Howard, the director of the forthcoming Han Solo spin-off, has shared a first look at Donald Glover’s character in the film.

Glover has been cast as Lando Calrissian, the classic Star Wars character originated by Billy Dee Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi.

Howard’s picture shows Glover-as-Lando on his director’s monitor – check it out below.

lining up a shot today from my director's monitor A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Jul 18, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Meanwhile, another photo shared by Howard has suggested that Chewbacca’s wife may feature in the new movie.

The Star Wars spin-off film appears to be back on track after a troubling period which saw its co-directors fired for reportedly giving the movie “a screwball comedy angle.” Ron Howard has since been drafted in to take over the director’s chair.

The film’s official title has yet to be announced, though it’s set for release on May 25, 2018. Alden Ehrenreich stars as Han Solo, the iconic character originated by Harrison Ford.

He’s flanked by a supporting cast that also includes Thandie Newton, Game Of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson, and Michael K. Williams.

Last week, Woody Harrelson reassured Star Wars fans over the direction of the film, saying: ““I wouldn’t worry. The Force is still very much with it.”