Watch the new ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ teaser trailer

Marvel film hits cinemas in November

A teaser trailer has been released for new Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok.

The film is set for release on November 3. It follows on from 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, both of which starred Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston.

Hemsworth and Hiddleston return as Thor and Loki respectively in this third standalone Thor film. They will be joined by Mark Ruffalo as Hulk and Sir Anthony Hopkins as Odin.

Cate Blanchett joins the cast as main villain Hela, the goddess of death. Jurassic Park and Independence Day star Jeff Goldblum has also joined the cast as the “eccentric” Grandmaster, an ancient and supernatural character with mysterious powers.

Other new cast members are Tessa Thompson (Creed, Selma), who will play Valkyrie, and Karl Urban (Lord of the Rings, Star Trek) who plays Skurge.

Watch this new teaser trailer below. It sees Hemsworth’s Thor displaying a new short haircut.

Earlier this month, an executive for Marvel Comics claimed that its readers “don’t want diversity” in the range of characters included in the stories.

Over recent years, the publisher has made an effort to expand the type of role included in its comic books, including a female Thor, Pakistani-American superhero Kamala Khan and more featuring on covers.

According to the company, sales have declined since taking these actions and David Gabriel, vice president of sales at Marvel, has said the two are linked. “What we heard was that people didn’t want any more diversity,” AV Club reported he recently said.

“They didn’t want female characters out there,” he continued. “That’s what we heard, whether we believe that or not. I don’t know that that’s really true, but that’s what we saw in sales. We saw the sales of any character that was diverse, any character that was new, our female characters, anything that was not a core Marvel character, people were turning their nose up against.

“That was difficult for us because we had a lot of fresh, new, exciting ideas that we were trying to get out and nothing new really worked.”

Gabriel later clarified those comments, pointing out that non-white, non-male characters are still some of the brand’s most popular and promised they wouldn’t stop using those figures in the near future.