Watch Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in new ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ trailer

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange makes a cameo in a new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. Scroll below to watch.

Cumberbatch had previously been rumoured to be starring in the upcoming film but now his appearance has been confirmed with a clip featuring in a Japanese trailer for the movie.

“I sense a great change in your future. Destiny has dire plans for you, my friend,” Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange says to Chris Hemsworth Thor in the trailer. Thor replies: “I have dire plans for destiny.”

The Marvel film is set for release on November 3. It follows on from 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, both of which starred Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston.

Hemsworth and Hiddleston return as Thor and Loki respectively in this third standalone Thor film. They will be joined by Mark Ruffalo as Hulk and Sir Anthony Hopkins as Odin.

Cate Blanchett joins the cast as main villain Hela, the goddess of death. Jurassic Park and Independence Day star Jeff Goldblum has also joined the cast as the “eccentric” Grandmaster, an ancient and supernatural character with mysterious powers.

Other new cast members are Tessa Thompson (Creed, Selma), who will play Valkyrie, and Karl Urban (Lord of the Rings, Star Trek) who plays Skurge.