Thor: Ragnarok will feature the MCU’s first ever LGBTQ character

Introducing Valkyrie....

Thor: Ragnarok will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first LGBTQ character, one of the film’s leading stars has confirmed.

Actress Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the superhero sequel, confirmed her character’s sexual orientation after she was accused of being a “typical sexless Marvel tomboy”.

“Nope sorry. not valkyrie. typical sexless marvel tomboy..oh but with wisecracks and ‘attitude’. she used to be cool and sexy”, one fan responded to a photo of Valkyrie posted by Marvel on Twitter.

After another fan pointed out that Valkyrie is a lesbian in the Marvel comics, Thompson subsequently confirmed that her character is in fact bisexual.

“She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play!”, she wrote.

In the Marvel comics, Valkyrie is traditionally depicted as a native of Thor’s homeland Asgard who is famed for her endurance and super strength.

Last week, Thor Ragnarok was screened for critics, who largely responded with hugely positive reviews for the Norse god’s third solo big screen outing.

But Thor’s big screen presence could have been very different initially, after Chris Hemsworth revealed that he came very close to turning the role down in the first place.