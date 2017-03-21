Tim Allen criticised for comparing Hollywood’s anti-Trump agenda to Nazi Germany

Actor recently revealed he attended Trump's inauguration

Actor Tim Allen has been criticised for comments made on US TV last week when he compared Hollywood’s anti-Trump views to 1930s Germany.

Allen made the remarks on Jimmy Kimmel Live last Thursday (March 16). Explaining that he had attended Donald Trump’s Presidential inauguration in January.

“You’ve got to be careful around here,” he joked, adding: “You’re going to get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like 30s Germany.”

Allen has since been criticised by the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, who demanded an apology from the actor. The group wrote: “No one in Hollywood today is subjecting you or anyone else to what the Nazis imposed on Jews in the 1930s – the world’s most evil program of dehumanisation, imprisonment and mass brutality, implemented by an entire national government, as the prelude for the genocide of nearly an entire people.”

“It’s time for you to leave your bubble to apologise to the Jewish people and, to be sure, the other peoples also targeted by the Nazis,” the group added.

Watch Allen make the comments in the clip below:

A Republican, Allen supported Ohio governor John Kasich in his bid to be the party’s candidate in the 2016 election.

Allen has not yet responded publicly to the criticism.

