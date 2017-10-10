Neil DeGrasse Tyson points out new ‘Titanic’ plot hole

The prominent scientist has weighed in with a fresh take on the film's heart-wrenching death scene

Neil DeGrasse Tyson has pointed out a new plot hole in the renowned Titanic scene where Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) freezes to death in the water following the sinking of the infamous passenger liner.

The US astrophysicist was speaking about James Cameron’s 1997 film – which won 11 Oscars at the 1998 Academy Awards – after being asked about one of its most popular fan theories, which claims that there was enough room on the door for both Jack and Rose (Kate Winslet) to fit.

Tyson, who hosts the podcast Star Talk, gave his take on the theory, while also offering a different perspective on how Jack could have survived the freezing Atlantic waters.

“Whether or not he could’ve been successful, I would’ve tried more than once,” Tyson told The Huffington Post about Jack’s poor effort in trying to join Rose on the door. “You try once. ‘Oh, this is not gonna work. I will just freeze to death in the water.’ No, excuse me. No!

“The survival instinct is way stronger than that in everybody, especially in that character,” he continued. “[Jack’s] a survivor, right? He gets through. He gets by. And I’ll tell you this, if that character was Matt Damon from The Martian, he would’ve made an outboard motor and saved everybody. This is how science can help you!”

