The trio met up at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation St. Tropez Gala.

Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane had a reunion yesterday (July 26), 20 years after the record-breaking movie hit the silver screen.

Winslet and Zane were attending the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation St. Tropez Gala in France when the trio posed for a pic.

Sharing the image on his Instagram account, Zane captioned it: “Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure…” Check it out below.

Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure.. @katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn A post shared by Billy Zane (@billyzane) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation is ‘dedicated to the health and wellbeing of all Earth’s inhabitants, focusing on wildlands and oceans conservation, climate change, and indigenous rights’ and was set up by the actor in 1998.

Earlier this year, Titanic actor Bill Paxton passed away at the age of 61.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” said his family in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.

“We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Other of his celebrated roles included ‘Apollo 13’, ‘Predator 2’, ‘The Terminator’, and ‘U-571’. He also starred in TV shows ‘Frasier’, ‘Training Day’, ‘Agents Of Shield’ and more.