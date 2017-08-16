Tom Cruise breaks ankle during ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ stunt mishap

Footage of the actor slamming into the side of a building was posted online at the weekend

Tom Cruise has broken his ankle while performing a stunt for Mission: Impossible 6.

Footage of the actor filming the stunt in London was shared online at the weekend (August 13). In the video, he could be seen jumping from one building to another, but missed his landing point and slammed into the side of the building instead.

He was able to get back on his feet, but appeared to be limping heavily. After taking a few steps, he bent double for a few seconds, before limping back to the edge of the building.

Paramount have now released a statement, confirming Cruise’s injury. “During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt ,” it read. “Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery.”

It continued: “Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can’t wait to share the film with everyone next summer.”

Mission: Impossible 6 director Christopher McQuarrie has also tweeted: “Tom is on the mend.”

The Hollywood Reporter states Mission: Impossible 6 is still scheduled to be released on July 27, 2018, despite a source telling the site production will be delayed by eight to nine weeks.

The film will also star Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett and Alec Baldwin.