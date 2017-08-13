Tom Cruise reportedly injured in ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ stunt

A video shows him jumping from building to building, but missing his landing point

Tom Cruise has reportedly suffered an injury while filming Mission: Impossible 6.

The latest part of the franchise is currently being filmed in London and is expected to arrive in cinemas on July 27, 2018. M:I6 will also star Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett and Alec Baldwin.

Cruise was performing a stunt on set where he was jumping from building to building. A video obtained by TMZ shows him missing his landing point and hitting the building.

He was able to get back on his feet, but appeared to be limping heavily. After taking a few steps, he bent double for a few seconds, before limping back to the edge of the building. It is currently unclear how serious the injury is.

Earlier this year, Cruise revealed the title for the upcoming Top Gun sequel as Top Gun: Maverick in reference to the character he played in the original film.

The actor made the announcement during an interview with Access Hollywood. Cruise revealed that “stylistically it’s going to be same. We’re going to have the same score” from the original composer, Harold Faltermeyer.

“Aviators are back, the need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one… but a progression for Maverick,” Cruise teased.