Tom Hanks buys coffee machine for journalists attending Trump and Sean Spicer press conferences

The actor sent a new espresso machine to the White House Press Corps, continuing his generous tradition

Tom Hanks has bought the White House Press Corps a new espresso machine, encouraging the members of the press to “keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the ‘Truth’ part.”

Hanks has previously bought the Press Corps – the name given to the members of the media who extensively cover the actions of the US President, including regularly attending press briefings at the White House (which are now primarily presided over by Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer) – two coffee machines, beginning with the time he visited the White House during President George W. Bush’s time in office between 2000-2008.

Having noticed that reporters were drinking coffee from a vending machine, Hanks bought a new machine for the Corps with the following instructions: “I hope this machine will make the 24 hour cycle of news a bit more pleasant. Add water, insert pod, press button and report. All good things. Tom Hanks.”

He kept up the tradition while Bush’s successor, Barack Obama, was in office, buying the Corps a new machine in 2010 after noticing the previous one he had bought for them had fallen into disrepair.

Hanks has now ‘welcomed’ in the Donald Trump administration by purchasing a brand new espresso machine for the Press Corps. In the accompanying note, the Forrest Gump actor wrote: “To the White House Press Corps – Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth Part.”

