Tom Hardy addresses ‘Star Wars’ rumours and says he was relieved not to win an Oscar

The actor is alleged to be appearing in an upcoming movie in the franchise

Tom Hardy has addressed rumours that he is to appear in the next Star Wars movie.

According to the internet, the actor will play a Stormtrooper in Episode VIII, which is due for release on December 15, 2017.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he responded “I don’t know if I can even say that” when asked if the rumours were true. He added: “The internet is a glorious web of deceit and misinformation, isn’t it?”

Asked if the rumours were misinformation, he replied vaguely: “It could be, couldn’t it?”

Hardy also discussed his relief at not winning an Oscar for his role in The Revenant.

“I was extremely grateful to have not had my name called out,” he said. “When Mark Rylance won, I was like, ‘Yeah.'”

He said he hadn’t prepared a speech because he hadn’t expected to win and was “really grateful” he didn’t have to get up in front of everyone “because it would be really terrifying to have to speak.” “I’m not ready for that,” he continued.

“I get very scared of being exposed. You’re not a character [on that stage]. And a lot of people have a sophisticated persona but I don’t. I haven’t paid enough attention on that front.”

However, he was pleased about one outcome of attending last year’s ceremony. “I’m really happy that my wife and I have a photograph of us at the 88th [Academy Awards],” he explained. “I’m in a tuxedo, and she’s in this beautiful dress and she looks gorgeous, and it’s like, ‘Whoa, that’s actually a piece of history,’ and I would never have thought of that happening.”