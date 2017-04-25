Tom Hardy chases moped thief before shouting ‘I caught the c**t’

'He went into super hero mode'

Tom Hardy has made headlines after reportedly helping to snare a moped thief by chasing him through London before declaring ‘I caught the c**t’.

The ‘Taboo‘ star is said to have chased the thief through gardens and across a building site in south west London, before he “switched into super hero mode” and captured him himself before checking him for weapons and asking to see ID.

As The Sun reports, the pursuit ended with Hardy grabbing the assailant by the scruff of the neck and yelling “I caught the c**t”. Two suspects were arrested and charged with theft.

Witness Arun Pullen, 22, he saw two men had jump a red light before crashing the moped into a £50,000 Mercedes near Hardy’s home in Richmond – when the chase began.

“Tom must have been walking down the road,” said Mr Pullen. “He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious. I asked Tom what happened and he told me he chased him through my back garden and caught him around the block – but the route was like an assault course.”

Meanwhile, a second series of ‘Taboo’ was recently confirmed for 2018.

Star Tom Hardy recently promised an “explosive” new series. That followed reports that Hardy ‘lost £2million’ making Taboo and that the BBC were yet to confirm whether another series would be made.

The next series is expected in 2018 and will pick up as James Delaney and the ragtag band of friends and criminals try to settle in America.

In a new statement, Hardy says of the news: “We are grateful and excited to continue our relationship with the BBC and FX in contributing towards British drama. Fantastic news.“