Tom Hardy says ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ sequel is ‘a matter of when’

Tom Hardy has given an update on when fans can expect a sequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

The actor starred in the Oscar-winning movie, which was directed by George Miller, and told an audience at the Television Critics Association’s Taboo panel that he is “anxiously waiting to find out”.

“There’s mythology to do with Mad Max that spans copious amounts of tales,” he said. “What’s wonderful about George is that he’s created sagas for Max and sagas for Furiosa [played by Charlize Theron], so it’s what he chooses to focus in on. I’m really just waiting for the call like, ‘All right, let’s get the leathers on and get back out there and do some more.’

“It’s there. I’m just waiting for it and looking forward to it.”

As The Independent reports, Hardy is confirmed to star in two further films in the franchise. The next in the series is expected to be the previously announced Mad Max: The Wasteland.

Hardy said: “It’s a question of when. I’m not sure it’s called The Wasteland or not ‘cause you never know. These titles change all the time. But, there’s definitely another Mad Max project pending.”

Mad Max: Fury Road won six Oscars at last year’s ceremony, and was nominated for a further four.

Meanwhile, Hardy recently called action-hero roles in modern films “boring”.

The actor, who co-created and stars in new BBC period drama Taboo, said movie stars used to be able to show personality in the characters, and cited the differences between Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones in the ’80s and Chris Hemsworth’s recent take on Thor.

“One was allowed to express personal characteristics,” he told The Sunday Times. “Now you’ve got to look like you’ve just come off a vegan diet, gone to the gym, part Navy Seal, really clean-valued, clean-living, moralistic – and then you go out and save the world from an impending danger that isn’t really dangerous at all.

“And it becomes not committed to any sense of the gubbins of reality,” he added. “I don’t recognise this man.”

He also described the characters as the “homogenised sort of eight-pack, tanned, straight-teeth, physicalised, action-hero leading male”, as What’s On TV reports.