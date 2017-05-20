Tom Hardy to star in new ‘Spider-Man’ spin-off film

The 'Taboo' and 'Mad Max' actor will join Sony's latest foray into the Marvel Comics cinematic universe

Tom Hardy will play the leading role in the forthcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Venom.

Venom will be part of a new Spider-Man cinematic universe that was briefly hinted at in Captain America: Civil War, which introduced current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland to the role.

Hardy has been officially cast in the upcoming film as Eddie Brock, a freelance photographer who becomes infected by an alien lifeform and turns into a half-human, half-alien villain – who sees Spider-Man as his arch nemesis.

Set to be directed by Zombieland‘s Ruben Fleischer, Venom‘s script has been written by Scott Rosenberg (Kangaroo Jack) and Jeff Pinkner (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). Filming is expected to commence in the autumn, with the new film set for release on October 5, 2018.

Sony confirmed Hardy’s casting in a tweet last night (May 19).

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Back in January, Hardy blasted action-hero roles in films as “boring.”

“One was allowed to express personal characteristics,” he explained to The Sunday Times about action heroes in the 1980s. “Now you’ve got to look like you’ve just come off a vegan diet, gone to the gym, part Navy Seal, really clean-valued, clean-living, moralistic – and then you go out and save the world from an impending danger that isn’t really dangerous at all.”