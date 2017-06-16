It's raised over £11,000.

Tom Hardy has set up a crowdfunding page to support those affected by the Grenfell Tower blaze.

The blaze at the West London tower block has claimed the lives of 30 people since it broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning and police say that the figure is likely to rise.

Now, Tom Hardy has raised over £11,000 after he established a JustGiving page to help those affected by the deadly blaze.

The actor wrote on the crowdfunding page: “It is impossible not to feel deep, profound shock and just stand by and not make the effort to help those who are innocent victims of a seemingly gross negligence.

“It is impossible not to commend the local community for their response of coming together to support those immediately affected by the tragedy at this time, and I am asking you to help me raise funds to assist those who are suffering and their families.”

He added: “For me, culpability and accountability falls entirely on those responsible for providing secure, safe housing for those who live in public housing and the citizens/residents of the UK who are vulnerable. It is shameful. There must be a dramatic change.”

The appeal, which has been established in conjunction with the Kensington & Chelsea Foundation, has currently raised £11,704 of a £15,000 target.

Tom’s appeal comes after Simon Cowell announced that he would be masterminding a charity single to raise profits for those affected by the disaster.

Lily Allen was also due to appear on Newsnight to discuss the blaze last night, but her appearance was cancelled only hours after she gave an impassioned interview to Channel 4’s Jon Snow.