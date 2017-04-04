‘Bond’ boss thinks Tom Hiddleston is ‘too smug and not tough enough’ for 007 role

Daniel Craig will reportedly continue for one more film

Tom Hiddleston has reportedly been snubbed over his desire to be the next James Bond, with the film franchise bosses deeming him “too smug and not tough enough”.

The Night Manager star has been consistently linked to the role, with bookies considering him a frontrunner to be the next 007.

However, a source has told Page Six that producer Barbara Broccoli has “just about persuaded Daniel Craig to do one more Bond movie.” It is said that Broccoli “doesn’t like” Hiddleston and finds him “smug” and “not tough”.

Having said in 2015 that he’d “rather slash my wrists” than play Bond again, Craig spoke more positively about his future as 007 last year.

The source now adds: “Daniel was very pleased with how ‘Othello’ went and the great reviews. Now Daniel’s talks with Barbara are going in the right direction. They have a script — screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade [who’ve penned several Bond movies] are writing and they’ll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit.”

Meanwhile, Hiddleston recently opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift in an interview, also explaining his now-infamous ‘I ♥ T.S’ vest.

Speaking in a GQ interview, Hiddleston described Swift as “an amazing woman”, adding: “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

Asked about conspiracy theories that their relationship could have been fake, the actor denied it, saying: “Of course it was real.”

“I only know the woman I met. She’s incredible,” he continued. “A relationship in the limelight… A relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”