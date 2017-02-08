Tom Hiddleston reveals whether Taylor Swift relationship was real and explains that infamous vest

Actor speaks in new interview

Tom Hiddleston has opened up about his recent relationship with Taylor Swift in a new interview, also explaining that infamous ‘I ♥ T.S’ vest.

The Night Manager actor dated the singer for three months, from June to September last year. During their relationship, Hiddleston was famously pictured wearing a vest proclaiming his love for Swift at her Fourth of July party.

Speaking in a GQ interview, Hiddleston described Swift as “an amazing woman”, adding: “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

Asked about conspiracy theories that their relationship could have been fake, the actor denied it, saying: “Of course it was real.”

“I only know the woman I met. She’s incredible,” he continued. “A relationship in the limelight… A relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”

Explaining the vest photos, Hiddleston said: “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ’I’ve got this.’ And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

He added: “I have to be so psychologically strong about not letting other people’s interpretations about my life affect my life. A relationship exists between two people. We will always know what it was. The narratives that are out there altogether have been extrapolated from pictures that were taken without consent or permission, with no context. Nobody had the context for that story. And I’m still trying to work out a way of having a personal life and protecting it, but also without hiding. So the hardest thing is that that was a joke among friends on the Fourth of July.

“I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing.”

Hiddleston previously confirmed that he and Swift remain on friendly terms after their split.