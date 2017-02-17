Tom Hiddleston reveals he urinated on his ‘Night Manager’ co-star

Actor recalls incident on this week's 'Graham Norton Show'

Tom Hiddleston has revealed that he once urinated on his Night Manager co-star Tom Hollander.

The two actors appear together in the BBC drama, in which Hiddleston portrays Jonathan Pine, a hotel night manager-turned-spy, and Hollander plays Major ‘Corky’ Lance Corkoran, who is part of an inner circle of arms dealers.

Appearing on this week’s Graham Norton Show, Hiddleston recalled how Hollander was stung by a jellyfish and how he “engagingly obliged” when asked to urinate on him to relieve the pain.

Hiddleston said: “Tom got stung by a jellyfish and he shouted across the beach, ‘I say old sport could you come and pee on me?’. And I engagingly obliged.I’ve since read up on it and I don’t think it works. It’s an old wives’ tale.”

Getty Images for AMC

The actor also revealed how he used to be known by the nickname of ‘Piddle’ at Eton. “Very soon after I arrived I got the nickname ‘Piddle’ and the boys made up the rhyme, ‘Hiddle Piddle did a widdle in the middle of the night,” he said. “My closest friends still call me ‘Pid’ but it’s affectionate now.”

Hiddleston recently opened up about his short-lived relationship with Taylor Swift in an interview, also explaining that infamous ‘I ♥ T.S’ vest.