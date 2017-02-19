Watch Spider-Man’s Tom Holland burn ‘Avengers’ script

Marvel are serious when it comes to keeping plot secrets.

Tom Holland burned his Avengers script after he forgot to hand it back to the film’s producers.

Holland was cast as Spider-Man in 2015 and made his debut as the iconic comic book character in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He will make his standalone debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is a joint production between Sony and Marvel Studios, the third cinematic iteration of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but the first to tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Preview footage from the movie, scheduled for release on July 7, 2017, was shown during a panel at Comic-Con in San Diego last July.

Holland will also be appearing as Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity war and proved just how seriously Marvel take their plot secrets.

Posting a video on Instagram, Holland said; “Marvel like to keep everything a secret, so to all the producers who are probably freaking out because I forgot to hand in my script here is evidence that I’m destroying it.” Tom then opened the door of his wood-burning fire and threw the script inside, adding: “Job done.” Watch the clip below.

Rule number one… hand in your script 😂 A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

Filming for Avengers: Infinity War began in January. Marvel recently shared a behind-the-scenes teaser clip.

The teaser video gives us a first-look at the Marvel movie as well as short interviews with stars Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, producer Kevin Feige, writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus and directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

Last month, it was reported that Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage was wanted for a key role in the movie.

The Tyrion Lannister actor is said to be “in early talks” for a “key role” in Avengers: Infinity War, which is set for release in 2018.

Though Avengers: Infinity War was originally conceived as one story told over two films, Part 1 and Part 2, it was announced in June that it has been scaled back to a single film.