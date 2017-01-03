The top 10 most pirated movies of 2016 revealed

Deadpool, Batman, Captain America and Star Wars all rank highly

The most pirated movies of 2016 have been revealed, with Deadpool, Batman, Captain America and Star Wars among those illegally downloaded on torrent sites.

After taking a massive $780million at the box office last year, Deadpool came in at the top of the most illegally torrented films of 2016 – according to data gathered by TorrentFreak.

“Pirated copies of the American superhero film first appeared early February triggering millions of downloads during the months that followed,” wrote the site. “Even today, thousands of people are still actively sharing it.”

“Superheroes and comics are doing very well on torrent sites this year, as the top three is completed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America Civil War. And further down the list we also find X-Men Apocalypse and Suicide Squad. While file-sharers may have a slight preference for geeky films, in general there’s a high correlation between piracy and box-office sales. That is, top grossing movies tend to do well on torrent sites too.”

They added: “Independence Day: Resurgence is somewhat of an exception in this regard, as it secured a spot in the top 10 while being a relative flop in movie theaters, at least in the U.S.”

The top 10 most pirated movies of 2016 were:

1. Deadpool

2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

3. Captain America: Civil War

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

5. X-Men: Apocalypse

6. Warcraft

7. Independence Day: Resurgence

8. Suicide Squad

9. Finding Dory

10. The Revenant

Press

Meanwhile, a filming date for Deadpool 2 has been confirmed – with work on the sequel set to begin imminently in early 2017. It was also revealed that John Wick‘s David Leitch will be the director, after Tim Miller dropped out of production back in October and fans petitioned for Quentin Tarantino to take up the project. It was also teased that a Deadpool and Wolverine crossover could be in the works.

Margot Robbie will also be producing a Suicide Squad spin-off movie, with Gotham City Sirens coming soon.