Top 10 films to watch on a flight revealed

'Bridesmaids' is number one

A new poll has found the films most watched on plane journeys.

The survey, undertaken by London’s Gatwick Airport, found that 2011’s Bridesmaids, which starred Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy, was the most popular among those asked.

Other popular picks were other comedies such as The Hangover and Meet The Parents, classics like The Shawshank Redemption, Forrest Gump and Groundhog Day, and actions films such as Jason Bourne. Bridget Jones’s Diary, Pretty Woman and Slumdog Millionaire rounded off the top 10.

The report also found that 11 per cent admitted to having cried while watching a film on a plane, with men more likely to do so than women.

Biologist Dr Emily Grossman explained: “There are many reasons why our emotions may feel heightened on a flight and one of the most interesting is a possible physiological link between altitude and emotion. Some believe that the slight reduction in oxygen levels at high altitude might affect the levels of serotonin and dopamine in the brain, thus altering our mood and potentially making some of us more susceptible to feelings of sadness. Altitude can certainly make us feel more tired, which is known to decrease our ability to be able to manage negative emotions, perhaps explaining our reduced threshold for tears.”

See the full top ten below:

1 Bridesmaids

2 The Hangover

3 Meet The Parents

4 The Shawshank Redemption

5 Jason Bourne

6 Forrest Gump

7 Groundhog Day

8 Bridget Jones’s Diary

9 Pretty Woman

10 Slumdog Millionaire