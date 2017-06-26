‘Toy Story’ writer dismisses super dark theory about Andy’s dad

Pixar's Andrew Stanton calls it 'complete and utter fake news'

A Toy Story writer has dismissed a recent theory circulated online about lead character Andy’s father.

Mike Mozart, who worked as a toy consultant on Toy Story, recently claimed to have been told of the backstory of Andy’s absent father by the movie’s writer Joe Ranft. Watch his story detailed in the video below.

Mozart claimed that Andy’s dad father was also named Andy and that Woody and some of the other main toys in the first film were originally from his own childhood and were passed on to Andy after his dad died of polio. He also suggested that Woody and the others were unaware that Andy was not the same child that they knew years before, and that Andy Sr thus “lives on in his son”.

However, another Toy Story co-writer, Pixar’s Andrew Stanton, has swiftly shut down the claims. Posting on Twitter, Stanton said: “Complete and utter fake news. Everyone go back to your homes. Nothing to see here, folks.” See his tweet below.

This isn’t the first fan theory to be dismissed in recent weeks. The creator of Friends recently responded to a theory that the whole show was actually the figment of the imagination of a meth-addicted Phoebe.

Pixar are currently developing Toy Story 4 and recently pushed the film back until June 2019 to schedule in the release of The Incredibles 2.