Trailer for new Armando Iannucci film about Stalin starring Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin and Paddy Considine revealed

The first trailer for Armando Iannucci‘s film about Stalin has been revealed.

The movie is the director’s first since 2009’s In The Loop. He is also known for creating political comedies The Thick Of It and Veep.

The Death Of Stalin has been adapted from the graphic novel of the same name written by Fabien Nury, as the Guardian reports.

The Soviet satire will follow the events after the dictator’s death in 1953 and features a host of big names, including Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin and Paddy Considine. Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent, Arrested Development) and Homeland‘s Rupert Friend will also appear in the film.

The Death Of Stalin is released in UK cinemas on October 20. Watch the trailer below now.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that HBO has renewed Veep for another season.

Political satire Veep first premiered in April 2012. It is set in the office of Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a fictional Vice President, and later President, of the United States. The series follows Meyer and her team as they attempt to make their mark and leave a lasting legacy without getting tripped up in the day-to-day political games that define Washington DC.

Veep recently concluded its sixth season. According to Variety, HBO has commissioned a seventh season of the show, which is slated to air in 2018.