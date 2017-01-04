‘Trainspotting 2’ premiere announced as original film returns to cinemas for one night only

Sequel to 1996 film arrives later this month

The Trainspotting 2 premiere has been detailed, as the original first film hits cinemas again for one night only.

Trainspotting 2 – officially billed as T2 Trainspotting – sees the original cast of the 1996 movie, including stars Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle, team up again with director Danny Boyle. The sequel will be released on January 27 in the UK and February 3 in the US.

The world premiere of T2 Trainspotting has been announced to take place in Edinburgh, where the film is set, on January 22 at the Cineworld in Fountain Park. The movie’s cast and crew are all expected to attend.

Meanwhile, Trainspotting will return to Cineworld cinemas around the UK on January 17. Find tickets and more details here.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has recently spoken to NME about the upcoming sequel. He said of the new movie: “It has managed to take the most dynamic elements of the [Trainspotting] book and Porno [Trainspotting sequel book, on which T2 is partially based] but also look forward to how it can be contemporary and present day… In some ways, I think it’s a better movie [than Trainspotting]… They have become such iconic characters and this is going to cement that status even more.”

Welsh previously revealed that the sequel will see his much-loved characters Renton, Begbie, Sick Boy and Spud find a “very innovative” way to get involved in the world of pornography.

“I tell you, this film is going to be quite emotional for people. Because the film sort of tells you to think about yourself. You are going to be thinking: ‘Fuck. What have I done with my life?’” Robert Carlyle told NME last year.



