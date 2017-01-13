‘Trainspotting 2’ film soundtrack officially revealed

It will be released on January 27

The tracklisting for the upcoming ‘T2: Trainspotting‘ soundtrack has been confirmed.

After the initial trailer was released, the clip revealed that Wolf Alice’s track ‘Silk’ would be featured on the soundtrack. Now, the full list of songs have been confirmed following rumours earlier this week.

The classic ‘Lust For Life’ by Iggy Pop from the original soundtrack has been given a violent reboot courtesy of The Prodigy, while Underworld‘s ‘Born Slippy’ has been reimagined as ‘Slow Slippy’ also.

That respect for the old-school also comes by including the likes of Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Blondie, Queen, Run DMC and The Clash.

As well as the previously revealed Wolf Alice, Fat White Family also bring a kick of modern indie to the fore – while Mercury winners and Scotland’s own Young Fathers have penned new track ‘Only God Knows’ among the three songs they’ve contributed.

The soundtrack will be released physically and digitally on January 27 via Polydor.

See the full tracklisting and artwork beneath.

1. Iggy Pop – ‘Lust for Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)

2. High Contrast – ‘Shotgun Mouthwash’

3. Wolf Alice – ‘Silk’

4. Young Fathers – ‘Get Up’

5. Frankie Goes to Hollywood – ‘Relax’

6. Underworld /Ewen Bremner – ‘Eventually But (Spud’s Letter to Gail)’

7. Young Fathers – ‘Only God Knows’

8. The Rubberbandits – ‘Dad’s Best Friend’

9. Blondie – ‘Dreaming’

10. Queen – ‘Radio Ga Ga’

11. Run D.M.C. vs. Jason Nevis – ‘It’s Like That’

12. The Clash – ‘(White Man) In Hammersmith Palais’

13. Young Fathers – ‘Rain or Shine’

14. Fat White Family – ‘Whitest Boy on the Beach’

15. Underworld – ‘Slow Slippy’

“Things have changed so much since that time,” Wolf Alice drummer Joel Amey has told NME, looking back on the original soundtrack. “Even just club culture being a factor of the first movie and now it’s like, well what clubs are you going to go to because the fucking government is closing everything down? Live music and DJ music and stuff has a whole different entity I guess.”

Last year saw the original ‘Trainspotting’ soundtrack reissued on vinyl.

‘T2’ hits cinemas on January 27.